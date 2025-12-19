Jelly Roll Pardoned by Tennessee Governor for Felony Robbery, Drug Convictions
Jelly Roll Felonies Officially Pardoned!
Jelly Roll’s slate is officially clean ... Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee granted the country star a full pardon Thursday, scrubbing the country star's felon past!
The "Need a Favor" hitmaker has never tried to hide his troubled history ... he was in and out of jail for about a decade beginning at the age of 14 for convictions including aggravated robbery, drug possession, drug dealing and shoplifting. His felony convictions include a robbery when he was a teen -- for which he was tried as an adult -- and drug charges at 23.
Now, those felonies are removed from his record and he will have an easier time booking international tour dates, and carrying out Christian ministry-adjacent work without having to go through extra red tape.
Jelly Roll has long used his story as a story of redemption ... letting other criminals know they, too, can turn their lives around. Gov. Lee certainly agrees, telling reporters Thursday ... "His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for."
The exciting news comes after the musician was endorsed for a pardon by the Tennessee Board of Parole with a unanimous vote back in April.