Jelly Roll Pardoned by Tennessee Governor for Felony Robbery, Drug Convictions

Jelly Roll’s slate is officially clean ... Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee granted the country star a full pardon Thursday, scrubbing the country star's felon past!

The "Need a Favor" hitmaker has never tried to hide his troubled history ... he was in and out of jail for about a decade beginning at the age of 14 for convictions including aggravated robbery, drug possession, drug dealing and shoplifting. His felony convictions include a robbery when he was a teen -- for which he was tried as an adult -- and drug charges at 23.

Now, those felonies are removed from his record and he will have an easier time booking international tour dates, and carrying out Christian ministry-adjacent work without having to go through extra red tape.

Jelly Roll has long used his story as a story of redemption ... letting other criminals know they, too, can turn their lives around. Gov. Lee certainly agrees, telling reporters Thursday ... "His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for."