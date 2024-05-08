Jelly Roll Wants to Do Another 5K After Losing 70 Lbs Training

Play video content TMZ.com

Jelly Roll is feeling better than ever after finishing his first 5K, and he's already considering his next race ... TMZ has learned.

We caught up with Jelly Roll after his race Tuesday at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, where the singer declared he felt emotional over the achievement.

He added ... "I truly have lost like 70 pounds getting ready for this. I've been training a few days a week pretty hard. It was still rough. It was cool though."

Jelly Roll shouted out the camaraderie between participants at the 2 Bears 5k -- hosted, naturally, by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, who also host their "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast.

JR says he got plenty of encouragement along the route and even joked he would've done a 5K sooner if he had known they were like this -- noting there was plenty of tailgating, drinking and good times happening at the race.

And, yeah, he might have the bug ... since he told us he's open to doing another one.

He poignantly added ... "It feels really good prioritizing my physical and mental health. Man, it's funny, in life we think money will solve all our problems. And then God blessed me with some of it and I realized it didn't solve 'em. I realized health is wealth."

This update comes a couple weeks after Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO claimed her hubby exited social media over bullying about his weight.