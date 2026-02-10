Jelly Roll Goes for a Jog in Hollywood, on Video

Play video content Framework Media

Jelly Roll is sharing the secret sauce ... 'cause it looks like running and exercise are a big part of why he's been able to shed a couple hundred pounds and keep the weight off.

Check out this video of the "Bloodline" singer out for a jog Tuesday morning in Hollywood ... it looks like he's working up quite the sweat and getting his heart rate up.

Jelly had a couple jogging buddies with him too ... seems he got his own little run club here.

Don't get it twisted ... Jelly is no Usain Bolt. But props to him for hitting the pavement and putting in the work!

Jelly was looking super slim a couple weeks ago at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles ... and in October 2025 he announced he dropped almost 200 pounds, slimming down from 540 to 357.

He says he's living a healthier lifestyle these days ... and jogging is part of his recipe for success.