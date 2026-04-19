Jelly Roll Smashes Pat McAfee Through a Table at WrestleMania

Jelly Roll just proved there is nothing soft about him as he just smashed Pat McAfee through the announcer’s table during the main event of WrestleMania 42.

Jelly Roll came out at the start of the main event between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Randy Orton, who had Pat McAfee in his corner, and Jelly Roll had Cody’s back immediately, going after McAfee before the match even started.

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McAfee is thrown on top of the table by Rhodes -- who lines him for Jelly Roll to run from the neighboring table -- dropping an elbow through McAfee’s chest, smashing the table right out from under them, pieces flying everywhere!

Pat was carted out on a stretcher, flipping off the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the process, leaving the match to begin with both sides evened out.

The match ended with Orton taking out the referee, leading to McAfee returning in a referee’s shirt to try and help Orton get the 1, 2, 3 … but Pat was too slow ... and Orton ended up taking Pat out too.

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The distraction ultimately led to Rhodes getting the best of Orton and retaining the title despite McAfee’s best efforts.

And even though Rhodes walked out champion, he was left in the bloody, huddled mess in the middle of the ring after Orton punted him in the face post-match.