Logan Paul Turns on iShowSpeed at WrestleMania 42

IShowSpeed opened up the WrestleMania 42 with tag team partners Logan Paul and Austin Theory … and, he learned an important WWE lesson -- trust no one!

Speed, Paul and Theory, faced off against The Usos and LA Knight in a tag team match ... built on weeks of pretty scary moments for Speed.

ICYMI ... Knight interrupted IShowSpeed’s live stream a few weeks back, throwing the streamer through his monitors like a rag doll.

Welp, it didn't get much better for Speed and the gang Saturday night ... because the three got crushed by several of WWE's biggest stars -- and, Paul quickly put the blame on his longtime friend.

Paul tried to put Speed through the announcer's table after the L. But apparently there's honor among wrestlers -- because The Usos and Knight, enemies of Speed just moments before, turned the tables on Paul ... literally.

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The trio pinned down Paul and looked on as IShowSpeed jumped from the top rope ... and put Paul straight through the table.

At the end of it all, Speed stood tall and celebrated with his former opponents and helped bring some extra energy to the crowd inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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