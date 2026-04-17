Play video content Video: Logan Paul Not Worried About Tom Brady Showing Up at WrestleMania TMZs Inside The Ring

LA Knight and The Uso's may be on Logan Paul's mind, but someone who ain't ... Tom Brady, as the G.O.A.T. is once again catching strays from The Maverick, who unleashed on TB12 from the site of WrestleMania in Sin City!

TMZ's Inside The Ring caught up with Logan at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of an action-packed weekend and asked if he’s prepared for the possibility of Brady popping up. Paul didn’t hesitate to fire back.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s washed up,” Logan told us, adding Brady already “was beaten by a YouTuber slash wrestler in his own sport.”

Logan’s referring to their viral showdown at the Fanatics football just a few weeks ago ... when he went toe-to-toe with Tom on the gridiron and came out on top -- something he clearly hasn’t let the seven-time Super Bowl champ forget.

Safe to say, Logan’s not exactly game-planning for TB12.

There’s been buzz about Brady possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania -- especially with the event going down in Vegas (Tom owns the Raiders).

Whether or not Brady shows, Logan's got a busy weekend ahead of him as he's teaming up with Austin Theory and IShowSpeed -- who will make his in-ring debut.

We also asked Logan if Speed is actually a weapon or just there to take hits, and he gave him a strong endorsement.

“He has it in him. I’ve seen it,” Logan told us. “IShowSpeed is a freak athlete and just overall talent. He can do anything.”