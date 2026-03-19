WWE Superstars Clap Back At Tom Brady For Dissing Wrestlers

Members of the WWE roster aren't taking too kindly to Tom Brady's comments about their jobs being "cute and scripted" ... with names like Charlotte Flair and the Bella Twins ripping the NFL GOAT.

Brady made the comments while speaking with Sports Illustrated at the Fanatics Flag Football Draft Wednesday night ... when he was asked how many WWE wrestlers it would take to sack him.

"They wouldn't even get near me," he said. "Plus if I had a good offensive line they punch those guys right in the throat and they'd probably be crying."

Well, his words ended up on the timeline of some WWE Superstars, and they weren't on the same wavelength as TB12.

"A lot of words to say 'if i had five guys to protect me, I might be ok'" Flair said.

Danhausen -- who recently joined the promotion -- put out his own warning to the seven-time Super Bowl champion ... saying it would "only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy."

If you don't know, his whole shtick is cursing people. So don't get on his bad side.

Even the Bella Twins got in on the fun ... betting that they could get a sack on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

I bet I can sack you 😉 https://t.co/v0Bqj1fYtC @NikkiAndBrie

Of course, Brady has already been beefing with Logan Paul -- who he called a "bitch" in an Instagram video taking shots at the Maverick.

That continued Wednesday night in Los Angeles, with the two going at it during the draft.

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