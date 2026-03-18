Tom Brady Tells NFL Players To Back Off Logan Paul, We're Not Committing Any Crimes!

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Tom Brady seems to be extending an olive branch to Logan Paul ... 'cause he's calling on NFL players to take it easy on the WWE Superstar amid their ongoing feud.

The GOAT preached peace in a chat with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's episode of the 'Tonight Show' ... when they talked all about his upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic going down in L.A.

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As they went through the list of big-time NFL superstars getting in on the event, Fallon also mentioned Paul -- Brady's new nemesis after months of trash talk over whether the Maverick can hang with pro football talent.

The beef got so intense, the internet sensation went on to call out the entire league for boxing matches.

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Brady initially joked to Fallon that Paul's "not really a great athlete" ... before admitting he heard from fellow football players who wanted to put the wrestler in his place.

But Brady doesn't wanna see Paul get whooped.

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"I'm like, 'Guys, chill out,'" Brady said. "'We're not committing any crimes against Logan Paul.'"

It's a quick turnaround -- earlier this month, Brady even called Paul a "bitch."