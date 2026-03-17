Tom Brady Leaves Door Open To Flag Football In 2028 Olympics, Maybe I'll Coach!

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If Team USA was hoping to use Tom Brady's arm to reach Olympic gold in flag football, it might wanna call an audible -- the GOAT says it's "probably unlikely" he suits up for the Red, White and Blue in 2028 ... but he seems down to be involved in some capacity.

Brady swung by "Good Morning America" Tuesday to promote his upcoming Fanatics Flag Football game in the City of Angels -- which was forced to move stateside after the conflict in the Middle East -- and he was asked if this event got him itching to compete for his country in the new Olympic sport.

"I would never say never, but it's probably unlikely," Brady said.

The 48-year-old didn't rule out taking on an advisory or coaching role if asked, but he would rather leave the playing duties up to the current stars of the NFL -- name-dropping Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

While he admitted the buildup for the 2028 Olympics has gotten him excited, he also said he loves what he has going on now.

"I love my FOX job," Brady said. "I love doing my broadcasting, big commitment to that. I love the NFL, I love the Raiders. I love working on that and different projects I have. So, I got a lot going on."

.@tombrady returns to the field in 'The @fanatics Flag Football Classic' on Saturday, March 21 😤



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