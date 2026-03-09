Alix Earle & Tom Brady Attend Same Las Vegas Event Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Brady and Alix Earle aren’t doing much to quiet those dating rumors ... the two just popped up at the same glitzy event!

Before anyone calls it an official couple's debut, though ... they played it smart, not posing together at the opening preview of the new Zero Bond location at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday.

The retired quarterback was all smiles, snapping pics with big names like Michael Rubin, LeBron James, and Corey Gamble ... while influencer Alix kept things cute in a baby-blue look as she posed with friends.

Neither has confirmed they’re dating, and it’s possible they just run in the same circles. But as we reported last month ... sources told us the two were showing a pretty strong spark when they were both in San Francisco for Super Bowl festivities.

Yes, there’s a noticeable age gap ... but Brady’s been single since his split from Gisele Bündchen, and Alix recently called it quits with Braxton Berrios ... so the timing lines up.