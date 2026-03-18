AEW Star Ricochet Apologizes For 'I'm Glad You Got MS' Post

AEW star Ricochet is facing a ton of backlash this week ... after he told a woman he's "glad" she's battling multiple sclerosis ... leading the wrestler to share his regret over the statement.

The exchange went down on March 16 ... when the woman appeared to be criticizing the former WWE talent's acting abilities.

Ricochet then apparently went to her page and read her bio -- which shared a motivational line about her experience with the chronic autoimmune disease -- because his response made a reference to it.

"I'm glad you got MS," Ricochet said ... which led the woman to reply, "Well if that makes you happy have a great life ..."

Ricochet's insensitive comment has since been deleted ... and the woman went private on X.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The wrestler had an apparent change of heart a day later ... as he issued an apology.

"I took out my hatred for the IWC [internet wrestling community] on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS. She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize."