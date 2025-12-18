MJF Makes Return To AEW After Absence, Fires Off Diddy Comparison In Promo

AEW Star MJF made his surprise return to the ring Wednesday night across the pond in England ... and not only did it shake up the championship scene -- but it also sent the internet ablaze when he compared a wrestler to Diddy.

The former AEW World Champion looked like he hadn't lost a step in the three months he was away from the company ... and unfortunately for Swerve Strickland, he found himself right in his crosshairs.

"You really remind me a lot of this famous musician," MJF said. "You guys have a lot in common. You both call yourself moguls, you both rock chains, you both rock way too much baby oil and you're both dogsh*t rappers."

It was at that moment that the crowd realized where he was going.

"The name's on the tip of my tongue. Oh, that's right, P. Diddy!"

If you aren't in the weeds of wrestling, the 29-year-old isn't afraid to say and do things that some might find over the line.

LMAO. This is why MJF is the best heel in the business.



MJF took a woman's drink & threw it at her son.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/GENUsAaVP5

At an event in 2023, he took a woman's drink and threw it at her son -- saying afterward, "The kid looked thirsty. What's the second question?"

In Buffalo, he called fans "poor lard asses" while also wiping his butt with a Josh Allen jersey.

We have seen him take his talents from the ring to the big screen recently ... as he earned a role in "Happy Gilmore 2" alongside Adam Sandler -- and he told TMZ Sports he was "excited" about trying out his acting chops.

"I'm taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling," he said.