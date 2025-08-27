AEW Star Darby Allin Flaunts Nasty Ear Injury in Bloody Photo

Darby Allin's showing off his battle wound -- after Jon Moxley shoved a fork into his ear at AEW's Forbidden Door -- giving TMZ Sports a peek at the bloody aftermath, and it's gnarly!

Check out the pic ... the AEW daredevil's ear is drenched in blood -- and it even appears like there's a hole where Moxley jammed the utensil through the flesh.

Despite the stomach-turning scene ... Darby's team was still able to walk out of the lights-out steel cage main event with the win, albeit banged up.

The 32-year-old isn't taking time off to let the wound heal. Darby's set to take on Claudio Castagnoli -- one of Allin's opponents last Sunday -- in a falls count anywhere match tonight on Dynamite.

Don't count on DA to play things safe in the squared circle, either ... it just isn't his style. You can probably expect some crazy s*** once the bell rings, but let's hope the silverware stays in catering.

Sunday was just the latest addition to Allin's list of viral injuries. This is the same dude who jumped through panes of glass in an attempt to take out his opp.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before returning to the ring earlier this year, he climbed the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest.