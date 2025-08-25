AEW Star Darby Allin Gets Fork Jammed In Ear During AEW Forbidden Door

From jumping through panes of glass to landing on multiple steel chairs, AEW star Darby Allin's body has (literally) been through it all ... yet he somehow found a way to take things to a new level Sunday at "Forbidden Door," getting a fork jammed in his ear!

The stomach-turning scene went down during his lights-out steel cage main event across the pond in England. At one point, Allin was placed in a chair and tied up by Gable Kidd ... before the cameras caught Jon Moxley holding a fork.

Consider turning away if you have a weak stomach ... 'cause what happened next was pretty gross.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Moxley began to dig the utensil into Allin's ear, turning it into a bloody mess, shocking fans in the O2 Arena and on television worldwide.

Despite the gruesome tactic, 32-year-old Allin was still defiant, spitting in the face of Moxley. Unfortunately for Darby, he was still tied to the chair, leading Claudio Castagnoli to pick him up and slam him down on the mat.

While it was a painful night for the man who recently climbed Mt. Everest ... his team walked away with the win, ending the brutal main event.