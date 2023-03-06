AEW Star MJF Throws Drink On Kid In Crowd At 'Revolution,' Young Fan Pissed

A young fan was pissed after AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) threw a drink in his face at AEW's "Revolution" event, and now the promotion is trying to make things right.

It all went down Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco ... MJF was fighting Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute iron match when he went after a kid in the crowd.

MJF -- widely considered one of the best heels in the business -- walked up to a woman who was standing up for the match, took her drink, then threw it in the kid's face.

The incident drew the ire of the crowd ... you could see and hear fans booing in the clip, and AEW announcer, Tazz, even said on air, "went a little too far there."

LMAO. This is why MJF is the best heel in the business.



MJF took a woman’s drink & threw it at her son.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/GENUsAaVP5 — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) March 6, 2023 @EKCone909

After the event, reporters asked the AEW world champion why he threw the drink at the kid, and he said ..."The kid looked thirsty. What's the second question?"

Meanwhile, AEW exec Tony Khan felt differently ... Khan condemned the champ's behavior and said he spent some time apologizing to the youngster.

“We had a serious conversation and I mean that," Khan said. "It’s not to be taken lightly. The young man, Titus, was a real pro about it. We’ll see Titus here again at AEW."

"I believe Titus is actually coming to Sacramento. I was just with him, and he was a real champ about it. The champion didn’t act like a champion there, but I think Titus was great."

The kid MJF threw water on was able to go backstage and meet his favorite wrestlers. Here he is with Hobbs after the show. pic.twitter.com/YG0PLBirAe — Victor (@TheVicMacias) March 6, 2023 @TheVicMacias