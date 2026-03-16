Ronda Rousey Makes Wrestling Return During AEW Revolution

Ronda Rousey is just full of surprises these days -- weeks after announcing her return to MMA after nearly a decade away -- she made a shocking appearance in the ring with All Elite Wrestling.

It all went down in Los Angeles on Sunday during AEW Revolution. Following the match between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir ... the 39-year-old emerged from the crowd and stepped into the squared circle, and called Storm down to the middle of the ring.

.@RONDAROUSEY IS HERE AND CALLING OUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bU8LYF5iFH @AEW

Rousey -- wearing a "Rowdy" Roddy Piper jacket -- and Storm were separated before they could come to blows. She then exited the arena with Shafir, one of her best friends, flipping off the crowd as they did.

What it means for Rousey's future in wrestling remains unanswered. The last time we saw her wrestle was in November 2023 in Ring of Honor -- which is owned by AEW CEO Tony Khan -- where she joined Shafir for a tag team match.

She got her start in wrestling with the WWE. The former women's champion's last appearance for them came in August 2023, where she lost an MMA Rules match to Shayna Baszler.

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She's also in the middle of training for her highly anticipated return to the cage in just two months against Gina Carano. The two held a press conference just last week for the fight ... and Rousey told us she's feeling "better than I've ever been."