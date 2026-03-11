Ronda Rousey Says She's Never Been Better Ahead of Gina Carano Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ronda Rousey made a career as the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" ... but what if we told you she's even more bad now?? Well, that's what Rowdy tells TMZ Sports -- saying she's never been more skilled!!

We caught up with the former UFC champion at her press conference for her Gina Carano fight on Tuesday ... and asked how close she is to her dominant run in MMA.

"I'm better than I've ever been," Rousey said. "I'm definitely better than I've ever been."

Rousey explained her stance -- she said when she was crushing her opponents in the Octagon, she was a bit ahead of her time -- meaning her coaches didn't have MMA experience, so her training was like taking shots in the dark.

These days, she actually has help ... and her whole team works together to come up with the best approach to a bout, and there's no more guessing.

"I've never been more skilled. My technique's never been better. I've never had a higher fight IQ."

"This is definitely the best that I've ever been."

She also pointed out how she looks different compared to her UFC days -- she said she could make 125 pounds right now ... and she's working on getting up to 145.

RR of course came from a judo background ... where it's all about maximum efficiency, minimum effort.

"Technique has always been what set me apart and my technique has never been better."

Of course, Rousey last fought in the MMA against Amanda Nunes in December 2016 ... a fight she lost by TKO. She later retired from fighting and signed with WWE, where she spent several years with the pro wrestling promotion.

Most fans assumed they'd never see Rowdy in a cage again ... but they were wrong!