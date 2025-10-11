Ronda Rousey Says She's Back In Gym, Training Hard, But Mum On Potential UFC Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ronda Rousey says she's back getting after it in the gym ... but she's still not telling if she's got plans on making a UFC return.

TMZ Sports caught up with the former bantamweight champion out in Los Angeles earlier this week, and after she told us she's training hard these days ... we naturally asked, is a comeback to the Octagon on the horizon?!?

Rousey, though, remained tight-lipped ... insisting she couldn't expound on her plans because she was late for a session with her trainer.

But the mother of two did relent working out is now a part of her regular routine -- and she's feeling really good.

"I'm just enjoying being in the gym again, and feel a lot better and a lot healthier," said Rousey, who just gave birth to her second child in January. "Have you ever had kids? It feels like being f***ing handicapped being pregnant."

"It just feels really good to get that freedom of movement back and just getting back to training for the love of it. And I feel like that's something I lost before."

Rousey first sparked chatter of a UFC return late last month, when she posted video of her looking good hitting the mitts.

The clip ended up drawing so much attention, UFC honcho Dana White was actually asked about it last weekend -- and he didn't exactly shoot down a Ronda return.

