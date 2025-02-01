Ronda Rousey's Hottest Shots For Her 38th Birthday

Ronda Rousey might be done fighting, but she's still a knockout ... and, we've collected all her hottest shots for her 38th birthday.

Whether in a sports bra and shorts fighting in the ring or in a black cocktail dress, Rousey's always taking people's breath away.

RR was at the top of the UFC pyramid when she won 12 straight fights between 2011 and 2015 -- before losing her Bantamweight title and retiring in 2016.

Since leaving mixed martial arts almost a decade ago, Ronda has embarked on a WWE career ... thrilling fans and winning multiple titles in her time in the squared circle.

She was named Rookie of the Year in the league in 2018 -- following it up with a series of titles in both solo and tag team events.

Ronda's also focused on family in recent years ... welcoming her second child -- a daughter named Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha to the world last month with her better half, Travis Browne. Her first daughter was born in 2021.

She's not really a fighter anymore ... but, she's staying in great shape -- and, her fans have to appreciate that.