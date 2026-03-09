Francis Ngannou Returning To MMA, Fighting On Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Card

Just days after Francis Ngannou and the Professional Fighters League parted ways, the Nigerian Nightmare already has himself an MMA fight ... the former UFC heavyweight champ has been added to the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano event on Netflix!

Most Valuable Promotions -- Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's promotion -- made the announcement Monday morning, revealing Ngannou will take on Philipe Lins in a five-round fight on May 16.

If you're unfamiliar with Lins, he holds a professional MMA record of 18-5, with four of his wins coming in the UFC. He also made stops along the way in Bellator and the PFL, where he won the $1 million tournament in 2018.

Both fighters will be coming off extended layoffs. Ngannou last fought in October 2024 against Renan Ferreira ... stopping the Brazilian to win the PFL Heavyweight Superfight Championship. It was Francis's only fight with the promotion.

Lins' last fight was a unanimous decision win over Ion Cutelaba back at UFC 299 in March 2024.

It's no surprise Francis already has a fight. He told us on Friday that he had something in the works and wouldn't be away for long.

The 39-year-old is set to be part of a historic card on Netflix in May, which will see Rousey end a 10-year layoff to take on Carano in the streaming giant's first-ever MMA card.