Francis Ngannou, PFL 'Part Ways', MMA Star Now A Free Agent

Big shakeup in the MMA world ... Francis Ngannou is a free agent!

The PFL -- Professional Fighters League -- announced Friday that they were no longer in business with one of the most feared men in the entire sport.

"The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Franciks Ngannou," a statement released by the promotion said.

"We have great respect for Francis as both as athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career."

It's a shocking end to the 39-year-old Ngannou's tenure with the company, which started in January 2023, when he signed with PFL.

Francis fought under the PFL banner on October 19, 2024, in Saudi Arabia ... a bout dubbed the "Battle of the Giants," 'cause it featured the 6'5 Ngannou against 6'8" Renan Ferreira.

Unfortunately, the PFL and Ngannou could seemingly never get on the same page again ... so Francis didn't fight.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports happened to have PFL CEO John Martin in our offices ... and we asked him about Ngannou's future (Ngannou part is at 7:54). Martin said they were still open to working with the MMA star, as long as it made sense for both parties.

What's next for Francis, and could a UFC return be in store? Likely not ... as the former heavyweight champion and Dana White aren't exactly on the best of terms.