Francis Ngannou Addresses Future, Plans To Fight MMA After Leaving PFL

Francis Ngannou may no longer be with PFL, but that doesn't mean the combat sports superstar is done fighting MMA.

The 39-year-old is a free agent after the former heavyweight champ and the Professional Fighters League parted ways on Friday after nearly two years with the promotion, begging the question ... is Ngannou done with mixed martial arts?

The answer is a resounding no.

TMZ Sports spoke to The Predator Friday morning, just a couple of hours after the PFL news broke, and asked him about his future, specifically, will step into a cage as an MMA fighter ever again?

"Yes, of course," Francis told us.

Ngannou even added that he was in the process of putting something together, though he didn't say what.

Of course, Francis shot to superstardom as a UFC fighter, but has only fought MMA once since 2022 ... a scrap vs. Renan Ferreira in October 2024.

Ngannou has also gotten into boxing, and he's been a part of two massive bouts.

In October 2023, Francis shocked Tyson Fury ... dropping the Gypsy King, on his way to a controversial decision loss (many fans felt FN won).

Then, in March 2024, Ngannou stepped into the squared circle with Anthony Joshua ... a scrap that was very different from the one against Fury, with Francis losing by KO in the second round.