Claressa Shields Says NFL Players Can't Beat Logan Paul Without Boxing Training

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Claressa Shields is weighing in on the Logan Paul vs. NFL fight debate ... and she's siding with the WWE Superstar -- telling TMZ Sports there's no way the football guys can beat him if they don't have at least six months of training under their belts.

The chatter -- which evolved from the Maverick's ongoing beef with Tom Brady -- has folks wondering how Paul would fare in a bout with a name like Myles Garrett, one of the most-feared defensive monsters on the planet.

Seems crazy to imagine a Paul vs. Garrett match doesn't automatically end in the Browns superstar's hand raised ... but Shields says being 6'4" and 272 pounds doesn't mean squat if he doesn't know how to fight.

In fact, Shields says Garrett would need half a year before he'd be able to wreck Paul.

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There were a number of players who volunteered to fight Paul for a million bucks -- Dion Dawkins, Le'Veon Bell, and more -- but he ultimately said WWE stepped in and shut it down.