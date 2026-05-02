Post Malone Cancels First Few Weeks of Upcoming Tour

Post Malone is hitting pause before hitting the road … announcing he’s canceling the first few weeks of his upcoming tour with Jelly Roll so he can focus on finishing new music.

The singer broke the news on Instagram, explaining that after looking at his schedule following Stagecoach, he realized the timing just wasn’t going to work.

Post says he promised fans new tracks, but doesn’t have enough time to complete them before the tour kicks off.

Despite speculation online that tickets aren't selling for the tour, Post clears the air by saying the tour is being pushed back roughly three weeks so he can wrap up what he’s been working on ... apologizing to fans who had tickets to the affected shows and saying he was genuinely excited to “go nuts” with them.

Despite the delay, it sounds like big things are coming as Post teased he’s been working on a “badass” double album, and can’t wait to perform the new material once everything’s ready.

The "I Had Some Help" singer also reassured longtime fans he hasn’t forgotten his earlier era -- referencing good 'ol "Stoney," his debut album from 2016 -- and made it clear he’s eager to get back out there soon.