Post Malone Signs Autographs, Geeks Out on 'Magic: The Gathering' Cards

Post Malone spread some magic at a gathering of fans over the weekend ... signing his own figurines before heading off to look through a bevy of "Magic: The Gathering" cards.

The rapper-turned-country star stopped by Frank & Son Collectibles in City of Industry, California on Saturday ... and, he distributed his John Hancock to several fans -- signing with his right hand while holding a Bud Light in his left.

Posty also gave high-fives and chatted with the group ... before heading back to shelves in a cage, where he searched through cards for 'MTG.'

PM seems deep in thought as he browses through shelves ... though it's unclear if he found exactly what he was looking for.

If you don't know ... Post is a huge fan of the tabletop card game -- even going as far as dropping $2 million on the "One Ring" card from the "The Lord of the Rings" set back in 2023 ... and $800,000 on a "Black Lotus" card in 2022.

He's also collaborated with the company that owns the game, Wizards of the Coast, in the past to put on nationwide tournaments.