Post Malone Buys Ultra-Rare, $2 Million Magic: The Gathering 'One Ring' Card

Post Malone's Magic: The Gathering collection just got a whole lot "better now" ... 'cause the musician scooped up one of the game's rarest cards this week -- a piece that some believe is worth more than $2 MILLION!!

The card -- a 1-of-1 called "The One Ring" -- was put out by MTG back in June as part of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set ... and when it got pulled by an anonymous collector just days later, everyone wondered what would end up happening to it.

Turns out, Post Malone -- a lifelong fan of MTG -- hunted it down ... and finally bought it off the owner on Tuesday.

Unclear what he ultimately paid for it -- though some collectors had reportedly made $2 million offers on it already. Regardless, check out the video of when he decided to make the purchase, he was clearly stoked for it despite the high price tag.

The guy who sold it, meanwhile, said he couldn't have been more thrilled to pass it on to a true MTG collector like Post.

"When I found the One Ring," Brook Trafton wrote in the caption of the video of him selling it to the rapper, "the first person who came to mind was @postmalone."

"I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting @postmalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale."

In addition to being the only one of its kind, the Lord of the Rings tribute card has some other sweet features -- it's got gold foil accents all over it, and "001/001" is emblazoned on the front.

It'll now join Post's Magic collection that already includes an $800,000 Black Lotus ... and a bunch of other rare pieces.