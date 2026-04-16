Post Malone Inspires Hilarious A.I. Pics After Popping Up in Alaska

Post Malone went from White Iverson to Snow White Iverson ... traveling up past Canada to Alaska and shocking some fans at a local gas station.

The singer and rapper popped up at Esther Gas in Fairbanks, Alaska on Monday ... walking in with another guy and two security guards to buy some snacks, Bud Light, and liquor.

Jari Markkanen -- who works at the gas station -- tell us that Posty was nice enough to take a picture with him and with another customer. Malone also paid for that customer's beer. What a gent!

According to Markkanen ... no one knows why Malone is in town -- but, the prevailing theories are either he's in the area for vacation, or it might have something to do with the new Raising Cane's location, set to open its doors this summer.

Word has already traveled quickly in the small town of Fairbanks (Alaska's second-largest city) ... and citizens have started flooding the city's Facebook page with A.I. and photoshopped pictures of Posty all over town -- including one depicting Malone throwing back a beer while a sasquatch with Shane Gillis' face walks through the forest behind him.

There's a whole lot of these hilarious pics ... so scroll through our gallery and see them all for yourself.