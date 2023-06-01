'Family Feud' Contestant Found Guilty in Estranged Wife's Murder

The former "Family Feud" contestant, who joked he regretted getting married on the show, has been found guilty of murdering his then-estranged wife -- after her sister testified the victim previously said she was worried her husband would harm her.

Timothy Bliefnick was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and home invasion following a nearly week-long trial in Illinois.

You'll recall, Becky Bliefnick was found dead inside her home back in February -- and her estranged husband was charged with breaking into her home and shooting her multiple times. The former couple was living apart at the time, and in the process of divorcing.

Perhaps the most sinister testimony came when Becky's sister took the stand, and said Becky worried [Timothy] might harm her, as they fought over custody of their 3 kids.

The sister said Becky texted her in 2021, saying ... "If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim."

As we previously reported, Bliefnick had joked back in 2019 -- while on "Family Feud" -- that the biggest mistake he made at his wedding was saying "I do."