'Family Feud' Contestant Charged with Murdering Wife Shocking Answer on Show

A "Family Feud" contestant gave prosecutors a big clue in their case against him for allegedly murdering his wife ... his response to the "biggest mistake you made at your wedding."

Timothy Bliefnick, who was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, taped an episode of the 'Feud' back in 2019. Steve Harvey put him on the spot when it was his turn to answer the question -- "What's your biggest regret at your wedding?" His answer -- "Saying 'I do.'"

Fast forward to late last month, when his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead inside her home. Timothy has been charged with breaking into her home and shooting her multiple times. The couple was living apart and in the process of divorcing.

Bliefnick's answer triggered gasps from the audience as he quickly added he loves his wife. As you know, the answers are based on 100 members of the studio audience and, incredibly, "I Do" was the second most popular answer.

Rebecca had obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband, which was in effect at the time of her death.