Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Brian Walshe Pleads Not Guilty To Murder, Dismemberment Of Wife

Brian Walshe Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Wife Pleads Not Guilty

1/18/2023 7:19 AM PT
CHARGED WITH MURDER

Brian Walshe, the husband arrested for the murder and dismemberment of his missing wife Ana, has pled not guilty.

Walshe appeared in Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday morning ... the day after prosecutors charged him with murder and improper handling and transport of human remains.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Prosecutors ticked off a laundry list of evidence they say proves Walshe killed his wife around New Year's Day before dismembering and disposing of her body. Among the evidence ... a bloody knife in the basement of their home.

Authorities also found a hacksaw, hatchet, rugs, and a COVID vaccine card with Ana's name on it at a nearby trash site -- in a dumpster taken from his mother's apartment complex.

And there's this ... prosecutors say Walshe searched the internet for information on how to dispose of a female body that weighs 115 pounds. And on their son's iPad, there were searches for "How long before a body starts to smell" and "How to stop a body from decomposing."

ana and brian walshe

In addition to the other evidence, Walshe allegedly paid $450 in cash at a Home Depot -- where he's seen on surveillance video -- buying cleaning products, tarps and mops.

Brian Walshe mug shot
Cohasset Police Department

Before they married, Ana had contacted authorities, telling them Walshe threatened to kill her.

Brian Walshe
Reuters

Walshe is being held without bail.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later