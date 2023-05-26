'Family Feud' Contestant's Estranged Wife Warned Her Husband Would Murder Her

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Family Feud' Murder Contestant's Estranged Wife Warned ... If I'm Murdered, He Did It

5/26/2023 6:10 AM PT
Rebecca Bliefnick
Facebook/becky.postlebliefnick

A former "Family Feud" contestant charged with murdering his estranged wife has to deal with a compelling text ... from the woman he's accused of killing.

Timothy Bliefnick, who's accused of breaking into the home of Becky Bliefnick and shooting her dead, is the man Becky believed would kill her.

Bliefnick family
Facebook/becky.postlebliefnick

The Illinois nurse who was murdered back in February texted her sister with this ominous prediction ... “If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim.”

She went on ... “I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me, He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around.”

family feud killer timothy bliefnick mug shot
Quincy Police Department

The text messages were introduced in Timothy's murder trial.

Timothy and Becky were knee-deep in a divorce war ... fighting over custody of their 3 kids.

SOMETHING A MURDERER WOULD SAY ...

Timothy's defense is that someone was stalking his estranged wife and that person is the culprit.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help care for the 3 kids.

