'Family Feud' Contestant's Estranged Wife Warned Her Husband Would Murder Her

A former "Family Feud" contestant charged with murdering his estranged wife has to deal with a compelling text ... from the woman he's accused of killing.

Timothy Bliefnick, who's accused of breaking into the home of Becky Bliefnick and shooting her dead, is the man Becky believed would kill her.

The Illinois nurse who was murdered back in February texted her sister with this ominous prediction ... “If something ever happens to me, make sure the No. 1 person of interest is Tim.”

She went on ... “I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me, come after me, or will try to [do] something to me that takes me away from the kids or the kids away from me, He already has lied multiple times to paint himself as a victim and me as the perpetrator when it is absolutely the other way around.”

The text messages were introduced in Timothy's murder trial.

Timothy and Becky were knee-deep in a divorce war ... fighting over custody of their 3 kids.

Timothy's defense is that someone was stalking his estranged wife and that person is the culprit.