'Big Brother' Alum Mike 'Boogie' Malin Arrested for Restraining Order Violation

More legal issues for former "Big Brother" winner Mike 'Boogie' Malin ... he just got busted for the second time in three months ... and this one involved another 'BB' winner.

TMZ has learned ... Mike was arrested and thrown in jail Friday after a bench warrant was issued when he was a no-show at court.

We're told the hearing was in regards to Mike recently violating the terms of a restraining order his former 'BB' costar Will Kirby has against him ... with Boogie disobeying the order by directly contacting Will's wife.

As we've reported ... Malin was found guilty of felony stalking his former 'BB' buddy way back in 2021, after pleading no contest. Boogie was sentenced to 2 years of probation.

Kirby got a restraining order against Malin in 2019 after the 2 were tapped to go on another reality show as a duo. When Kirby declined, it meant Malin could not participate, and that's allegedly when he began sending threats to Kirby and his family.

We're told Mike's bail is set at $20,000 and his next court date is March 20.

Kirby’s attorney, Sam Ahmadpour tells TMZ … “Protective orders exist for a reason, and no one is above the law. We expect full accountability for this violation.”