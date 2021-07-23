'Big Brother' Star Mike 'Boogie' Malin Must Pay Will Kirby Big Money in Stalking Case

The bizarre tale of 2 former "Big Brother" winners who once worked together in the "chill town" alliance before one was found guilty of stalking the other has seemingly come to an end ... with the convicted stalker being ordered to pay significant restitution.

Mike "Boogie" Malin -- who won Season 7 of the reality series -- has been ordered to pay Season 2 winner, Dr. Will Kirby $23,219 plus 10 percent interest. He must also pay Kirby's attorney to the tune of $20,745.

ICYMI ... Malin was found guilty of felony stalking his former 'BB' buddy last month, after pleading no contest. Boogie was sentenced to 2 years probation.

Kirby got a restraining order against Malin in 2019 after the 2 were tapped to go on another reality show as a duo. When Kirby declined, it meant Malin could not participate, and that's allegedly when he began sending threats to Kirby and his family.