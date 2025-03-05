'Big Brother' Alum Mike 'Boogie' Malin Arrested for Shoplifting

Mike 'Boogie' Malin is in hot water -- again -- this time, for hitting up Los Angeles pharmacies and allegedly leaving without paying for a bunch of stuff ... TMZ has learned.

The Burbank Police Department tells TMZ ... the '"Big Brother" season 7 alum was arrested on January 29 after officers were dispatched to multiple CVS Pharmacy locations in the San Fernando Valley regarding shoplifting incidents.

Law enforcement sources tell us an employee from the first CVS told cops he confronted Malin outside the store and told him he needed to pay for the items he'd stolen. Malin went back into the store with the items, placed them on the ground, and departed the premises in his vehicle.

We're told cops know shoplifting suspects often hit multiple stores of the same brand when they're committing thefts, so police sent an additional unit to a second CVS ... where they located Malin's unoccupied vehicle outside the store. The vehicle was running, and the hazard lights were on. Minutes later, Malin walked up to the officers, and he was detained.

According to a witness at the second CVS location, Malin stole two bottles of alcohol and energy drinks from the pharmacy. Cops tell us an employee at CVS signed off on a citizen's arrest form for the alleged theft. The reality star was transported to jail, where he was booked for misdemeanor theft and later released on a citation.

As we've reported ... Mike has had a handful of troubles over the years, including debt, lawsuits, and embezzlement claims.