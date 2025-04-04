Ohio Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Paying Student to Kill Estranged Husband

A teacher in Ohio was arrested after she reportedly paid a student to kill her soon-to-be ex-husband.

According to multiple reports, Stephanie Demetrius -- a 44-year-old substitute teacher -- has been charged with felony conspiracy after cops say she approached a student at The Academy For Urban Scholars High School in Columbus, OH on March 26 and offered him $2,000 to kill her husband.

Sgt. James Fuqua of the Columbus Division of Police said, "This particular teacher was attempting to groom this young person into committing murder."

Demetrius allegedly paid the student $250 in cash as a down payment for the hit ... and investigators claim they have a recorded photo call between the student and teacher about the rest of the payment.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... while initial reports claimed the student's mother found suspicious information on her son's phone, we're told he actually went to her because he was scared -- which is when she alerted the authorities.

Reports also state Demetrius allegedly noted when her kids would be out of the house, and that her estranged husband works from home ... while also apparently dismissing concerns about neighbors hearing the gunfire.

Stephanie appears to have posted $150K bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week for a preliminary hearing.