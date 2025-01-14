Ex-Disney Channel Actor Says He's Getting Harassed Over Child Enticement Case

One of the stars from a Disney Channel show says he's getting harassed at his new job, slinging ice cream, due to his previous arrest and conviction for interacting with a minor online.

Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandpa on "Andi Mack," ran to court to get a restraining order against a former neighbor who keeps showing up at the Cold Stone Creamery where Westmoreland works.

In the docs, Westmoreland says the guy has told the store's owner and manager lies about him, accosted Cold Stone customers and told them he's a "child rapist." He says he's feeling frightened by the man's actions, which picked up right around the holidays.

Westmoreland says the guy showed up at the ice cream shop, and adjacent business, on December 21, 22, 26 and 27 -- and warned people about the "unregistered child sex offender" working at the store.

He says the man is telling "lies about me and my legal history" -- however, it's unclear from the docs which part Westmoreland considers a lie.

As we reported, he was arrested in 2018 and charged in Utah for enticement of a minor over the Internet. Prosecutors said he had arranged to have sex with someone he'd met online and believed to be 13 years old.

He eventually pled guilty to a lesser charge, and was sentenced to 2 years in prison. He's now out and working in L.A., but says he's afraid his alleged harasser will get violent -- he claims the man is "trembling as if about to snap" when he shows up at the store.

Westmoreland is requesting a temporary restraining order that would require the guy to stay 50 yards away from his home and job, and cease all contact or harassment of Westmoreland.