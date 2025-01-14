Kids Basketball Coach Arrested For Hitting Man W/ Car, Caught On Video

Play video content Connecticut State Police

A girls youth basketball coach was arrested in Connecticut over the weekend after he allegedly mowed down a man with his car following a verbal dispute ... and it was all caught on video!

The crazy incident occurred in a parking lot after a basketball game just after 11 AM on January 11 at the Horace Porter School in Columbia, CT -- roughly 10 miles south of UConn -- prompting a response from Connecticut State Police.

When troopers arrived, they spoke with the alleged victim who claimed the coach "intentionally ran into them, causing them to go over the roof and hood of the vehicle before falling onto the ground."

CSP said they observed "visible injuries" on the victim.

At the same time, the coach/driver contacted police ... and arranged to meet with troopers, where he told his side of the story.

29-year-old Bryan Baez-Rivera admitted he was involved in an argument after the basketball game, but said he didn't intentionally hit anyone with his vehicle. Instead, Baez-Rivera told troopers the man chased him on foot, and ultimately jumped in front of his car, causing him to be hit.

Surveillance video shows the entire scene ... including the moment the guy was struck, sending him over the hood.

Baez-Rivera told troopers he fled the scene because he was concerned for the safety of his passengers, some of which were kids.

Despite his story, CSP saw things differently ... concluding the footage proved "Baez-Rivera appeared to make no attempt to avoid striking the victim."

Baez-Rivera was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was eventually released on a $5k bond ... and is due back in court later this month.