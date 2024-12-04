Francesca Eastwood Takes Dramatic Tumble During Night Out After Case Dropped
Francesca Eastwood Celebrates Hard ... Then Hits the Ground Harder!!! After Criminal Case Dropped
Francesca Eastwood just dodged a felony domestic violence charge ... and it looks like she’s celebrating a little too hard, judging by these pics from her wild night out.
Clint Eastwood’s daughter was living her best life, stumbling out of West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont on Tuesday, when she took a chaotic tumble to the ground.
The pics will definitely give you a laugh -- it's clear she partied a little too hard 'cause it wasn't even like she was rocking heels to throw off her balance. Nope, she was in comfy sneakers and still went down!
Francesca was quickly helped up, but regaining her composure proved to be a hassle ... she stumbled back while her companion and a security guy worked overtime to get her into the car.
She was clearly going hard -- the sighting coming just days after TMZ revealed she wouldn’t face prosecution following her October felony domestic violence arrest, with the D.A. citing insufficient evidence as the alleged victim -- her BF -- didn’t cooperate with law enforcement.