Francesca Eastwood Takes Dramatic Tumble During Night Out After Case Dropped

Francesca Eastwood just dodged a felony domestic violence charge ... and it looks like she’s celebrating a little too hard, judging by these pics from her wild night out.

Clint Eastwood’s daughter was living her best life, stumbling out of West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont on Tuesday, when she took a chaotic tumble to the ground.

The pics will definitely give you a laugh -- it's clear she partied a little too hard 'cause it wasn't even like she was rocking heels to throw off her balance. Nope, she was in comfy sneakers and still went down!

Francesca was quickly helped up, but regaining her composure proved to be a hassle ... she stumbled back while her companion and a security guy worked overtime to get her into the car.