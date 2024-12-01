Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Francesca Eastwood's Case Dropped For Insufficient Evidence

Francesca Eastwood Won't Face Prosecution ... Alleged Victim Won't Cooperate w/ Cops

Francesca Eastwood
Francesca Eastwood won't face prosecution after her recent felony domestic violence arrest ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the D.A. decided in October not to prosecute the case -- citing insufficient evidence.

We're told the alleged victim in the case -- Francesca's boyfriend -- would not cooperate with law enforcement and turned down medical treatment ... so, the D.A.'s office isn't prosecuting.

It's good news for Francesca ... who was arrested in mid-October after she allegedly got physical with her BF while driving around Beverly Hills.

We're told he called the cops who advised him to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers.

Francesca and the boyfriend showed up, police spoke to the pair ... and, after observing physical injuries on his body, proceeded to arrest Francesca.

FE posed $50k bail and was released from custody. We're told the boyfriend refused medical treatment at the police station.

francesca eastwood clint eastwood
Eastwood has numerous film credits, appearing in projects like her dad's movie "True Crime," "Jersey Boys," "Old," and "Juror #2." She has a part in the upcoming sports biopic "Queen of the Ring."

We've reached out to Francesca for comment ... so far, no word back.

