Alison Eastwood Is Fighting Problem of 'High Kill' Animal Shelters in California

Alison Eastwood has been championing animal welfare and rescue for over a decade -- and she's stepping up her game as California shelters are euthanizing cats and dogs at an alarming rate.

We chatted with Alison on "TMZ Live" Friday, and she said her Eastwood Ranch Foundation is hard at work providing a solution as shelters are putting down roughly 110,000 pets annually -- shocking figures, especially with Gov. Gavin Newsom's $50M pledge in 2020 to make California a "no-kill state."

Alison’s clearly heartbroken over the whole situation, and breaks down why this animal crisis is happening -- check out the clip to hear her full take on the devastation.

She also gives us the scoop on the charity's first physical location, which is a big step in her ongoing fighting for animal justice.

Alison's thrilled to be making a real difference, but with California being one of the top euthanasia states, Alison knows the work’s far from over. She’s got big plans to shake things up, so hear what she's got to say on the matter.