Shelter Dog Gets A Christmas Miracle, Adopted After 5 Years
Xmas Miracle Shelter Dog Gets Adopted After 5 Years!!!
12/25/2019 7:18 AM PT
Fresno Bully Rescue
Seamus the pit bull mix has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas ... he got adopted after spending 5 years in a shelter.
The 9-year-old pooch was scooped up at the Fresno Bully Rescue after spending half his life in a cage at the facility.
It's a no-kill rescue shelter that houses 40 dogs. The folks at the shelter have placed a number of other animals in foster homes.
As for Seamus, it's a Godsend. He's had trouble handling the weather of late ... the winter is too cold and the summers are too hot for him. Now he has a home and lots of comfort.
A little about Seamus ... he loves doughnut holes, taking long walks and pilfering toys out of the shelter bin on he way back to his cage.
Rescues rule. Merry Xmas, Seamus!!!
