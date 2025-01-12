Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Making Sexual Contact with Horse

A man in Florida was arrested last month after cops allege he made sexual contact with a horse and tried to put his penis in its nose.

TMZ has obtained the arrest affidavit for Donald Calloway ... a 53-year-old man who was arrested on December 26 in Lake Wales, FL.

According to the document ... police say they received a call about alleged sexual activities involving an animal. Cops say an unnamed witness told them she saw a man masturbating next to the head of a 28-year-old horse named Raven.

This witness also alleged the man was tapping his member against the horse's nose and claims he attempted to insert it into the nostril. Cops also say this witness claims this man continued to pleasure himself while touching the horse.

Cops say they received a video from this witness which shows exactly what she described to them ... Calloway touching himself while next to the horse before tapping the horse with his penis.

Officers say the video doesn't actually show Calloway inserting his penis ... but, they add his actions and movements make it seem like he's certainly trying to.

Police then confronted Calloway, according to the document ... and, they say Calloway called the decision "dumb" -- adding "I haven't had any sex in probably two months" and "maybe it was just a sexually frustrated moment."