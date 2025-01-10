Former Boxing Champ Jamel Herring Arrested For Domestic Violence

Jamel Herring -- a former junior lightweight boxing champion -- was arrested in Ohio on Thursday night after an alleged violent incident.

The 39-year-old was booked shortly after 6:30 PM, jail records show ... on misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence. Bail for each charge ranged from $50K to $75K.

Details surrounding the arrest were not released.

It is not the first time the retired boxer has had a run-in with the law -- he was arrested back in December 2023 for a separate domestic violence incident.

Before his retirement, he fought for Top Rank boxing. He hung his gloves up following a loss to Jasmine Ortiz in 2022 ... finishing his in-ring career with a 24-5 record in 29 fights.

Herring also previously served in the United States Marine Corps ... enlisting in 2003 and serving two tours in Iraq from 2005 to 2007.

Herring recently went to social media to reflect on the past year ... saying he was planning to go into 2025 with "bigger moves, better energy."

As of the time of this post, Herring remains behind bars.