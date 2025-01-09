Rams' Demarcus Robinson Charged With DUI

Demarcus Robinson's suddenly got a bit more on his mind in addition to the Rams' playoff game this week ... TMZ Sports has learned the L.A. wideout was just hit with a criminal charge.

The Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney tells us Robinson was charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI ... stemming from his November arrest.

The LA City Attorney says Robinson's facing an infraction as well ... and is due in court for arraignment in the case late next month.

The 30-year-old -- who's started 17 games for the Rams this season -- was first accused of wrongdoing just hours after L.A. lost to the Eagles on Nov. 24 at SoFi Stadium.

Authorities claimed he was stopped for driving over 100 MPH -- and then showed signs of being intoxicated during ensuing questioning.

At the time of the arrest, L.A. head coach Sean McVay said Robinson "was remorseful" for the run-in with cops.

"I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart," McVay said, "and never would have any ill intentions and clearly there was a decision that’s not in alignment with the things we want to be about."