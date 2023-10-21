Rams' Demarcus Robinson Robbed At Gunpoint In LA

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles on Friday morning ... and cops say they were told the brazen thieves made off with over $100K worth of jewelry.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... officers responded to calls of a robbery outside a Los Angeles area hotel just after midnight.

Cops were told two men approached the 29-year-old football player, pointed firearms at him ... and demanded he hand over his valuables -- which included a pricey watch.

Our sources say Robinson obliged ... and the thieves took off. Thankfully, the wideout is said to now be doing OK despite the circumstances.

Cops say they've launched an investigation into the matter ... though, so far, no arrests have been made.

Robinson began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and helped Patrick Mahomes win Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He joined the Rams this offseason -- but he's yet to record a catch through five games.