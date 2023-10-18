Dodgers' Evan Phillips Home Burglarized During Playoff Run ... Cops Investigating

A home belonging to Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips was burglarized earlier this month while he was away trying to help Los Angeles win a playoff series ... this according to cops.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... the break-in at Phillips' L.A.-area pad happened at some point while he was competing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series.

We're told one suspect smashed a rear window of Phillips' place, entered the home ... and then allegedly took jewelry and cash totaling over $10,000.

So far, no arrests have been made ... and an investigation remains ongoing.

Phillips, who's been pitching for the Dodgers since 2021, threw 2.1 innings in the series against the D-Backs, giving up no earned runs while striking out three. It's unclear if he was aware of the break-in while on the mound.

It's at least the third time cops say a Dodgers player has had to deal with a burglary at their home in the last few months ... police say places belonging to Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman were also ransacked by thieves this season.

We're told the Phillips case, however, does not appear to be connected to the other two.