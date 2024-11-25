Rams Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Demarcus Robinson was arrested early Monday morning -- just hours after the Rams lost to the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us -- the NFL wide receiver was arrested early this morning on an L.A. freeway on suspicion of DUI ... after he was initially pulled over by cops for allegedly driving over 100 MPH.

Shortly after 5 AM, an officer observed Robinson’s white Dodge sedan speeding at the alarming rate. The officers conducted a traffic stop and noticed Robinson appeared to show signs of impairment, raising suspicions that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Our law enforcement sources say Robinson refused to perform a field sobriety test on site. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and transported to a station for processing. We're told Demarcus identified himself to cops by his name and said he was an L.A. Rams player.

The wide receiver was cited for the offense and released to a responsible party.