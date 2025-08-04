Amy Bradley Family Keeps Hope Alive, Flooded With Tips After Netflix Documentary

Amy Bradley's family is keeping hope alive that she will eventually be found ... and now they're getting thousands of new tips, following renewed public interest from a recent Netflix production.

Amy's brother, Brad Bradley, tells TMZ ... they've got several thousand tips since "Amy Bradley Is Missing" debuted last month on Netflix, with information flooding in from all corners of the world.

Brad says the Bradleys are getting tips from Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and the United Kingdom, among others ... but they haven’t seen a whole lot of tips come in from the Caribbean islands where she disappeared in March 1998 on a cruise to Curacao.

Amy's brother says folks have sent in tons of photos of women that look like Amy ... but the family doesn't believe the images they've seen are her.

One man claimed he purchased sexual services from Amy and described her tattoos ... and the family is currently trying to contact him.

A woman claimed she knew of a woman dying in a hammock in Barbados last year and thought it might be Amy ... but the Bradleys don't believe it's her because the ages don't match.

Brad says other tipsters have reached out about Amy possibly working at a car wash, or being seen in a restaurant.

The Bradleys are trying to track everything down and they have people fielding calls and reading emails ... but nothing has been concrete so far, even with a private investigator and an open FBI investigation.

Brad says the family is holding out hope, though ... and they're pursuing several leads right now that may blow the lid off the case ... but it's too soon to know if these tips are legit.