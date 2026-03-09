Princess Eugenie Ends Relationship With Charity Amid Ex-Prince Andrew Troubles

Princess Eugenie is stepping down as patron of the world’s oldest human rights organization ... and the timing’s raising eyebrows after her father, former Prince Andrew, was arrested last month.

The UK-based charity Anti-Slavery International confirmed the split in a statement thanking Eugenie for seven years of support, ending with a polite send-off ... "We hope that she continues to work to end slavery."

The org didn’t waste time cleaning house -- her profile was quickly scrubbed from the website ... despite previously praising her work ''across the board with leaders in the fight against modern slavery.”

No official reason was given for the breakup, and it’s unclear if it’s tied to Andrew’s arrest or his appearance in the Epstein Files. He’s since been released.