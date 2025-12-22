Darryl McDaniels Consulting With Jam Master Jay's Family After Overturned Murder Conviction

Play video content TMZ.com

One of the men convicted in the 2002 killing of RUN-DMC's DJ, Jam Master Jay, just had his murder conviction overturned last week -- a big surprise for Darryl McDaniels!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the legendary DMC walking our way in New York City on Monday, and he didn't even let us finish our sentence ... he had just heard the news!!!

On Friday, a U.S. District Judge granted Karl Jordan Jr. an acquittal on the murder charges handed down in Feb. 2024, citing an overall lack of evidence.

DMC says he's not taking any news reports as gospel and was headed over to consult with Jam Master Jay's family to get the full scoop for himself.

Jordan's co-defendant, Ronald Washington, remains incarcerated for the murder. The judge argued he had the biggest motivation to kill JMJ stemming from a failed drug deal.